Bill Clark recognized for 40 years of service to Gore Bay Masonic Lodge

GORE BAY—A member of the Gore Bay Masonic Lodge has been recognized for his extraordinary commitment to the club over the past 40 years.

“This is one for the Masonic history books,” said Willis Campbell, Past Master of the Gore Bay Masonic Lodge. “On December 14, 2017 Rt. W. Bro. Bill Clark was recognized for having completed 40 years, while not missing a meeting at Gore Bay (Masonic) Lodge and he will continue to support (the brotherhood).”

“No one in the province has achieved this milestone that we know of,” said Mr. Campbell. He explained a plaque “was presented to Bill to thank him for all 40 years of consecutive service to the club, having not missed a meeting in 40 years,” he said, noting the club meets monthly (with no meetings held in the summer).

“Bill has demonstrated his loyalty to the Masons,” said Mr. Campbell. “And he’s done everything within the ranks of the Masonic Lodge, including being the District Deputy for the Sudbury-Masonic Lodge.”

At the meeting December 14, both W. Bro. Aaron Wright, the Lodge current Master and W. Bro. (masons secretary) Hye Clark (Bill’s son), presented Bill Clark with a plaque recognizing his achievement.

At the same time W. Bro. Hye Clark was presented with the Lewis Jewel. The Lewis Jewel represents a father and son who are both Masons, and may be worn at the discretion of the member for Masonic events.