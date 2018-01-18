Clifford Paul, a resident of M’Chigeeng, died peacefully at Health Sciences North, on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the age of 74. Born to Adeline Bisson and Ivan Paul at M’Chigeeng on March 18, 1943. Loved father of Alroy (Betty) and Kim. Proud grandfather of Sarah, Kayla and Alex. At Clifford’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services. A hard worker, he did a good job of raising his family, providing support and guidance. He will be missed. Donations to Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary would be greatly appreciated. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.