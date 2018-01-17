Two Arrested and Charged in Child Pornography and Drug Investigation

In December of 2017, the Greater Sudbury Police Service Cybercrime Unit received information from the Quebec Provincial Police that a man from Greater Sudbury had possessed and distributed images of a 16-year old girl from Quebec.

Today, (Tuesday, January 16, 2018), the Greater Sudbury Police Service Cyber Crime Unit with assistance from the Integrated Crime Team and Tactical Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Greater Sudbury. Computer devices and cell phones were seized during the execution of the search warrant and images of the 16-year old victim were recovered during a preliminary forensic review of the devices.

Investigators also found 88 grams of Cannabis Marihuana, 20 grams of Cannabis Oil and 8 Oxycodone pills with a street value of $1,100.00, as well as, scales, packaging material and $630.00 in cash.

A 19-year old man from Greater Sudbury was arrested and charged with the following offences;

Possession of Child Pornography – Section 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Distribution of Child Pornography Section 163.1(3) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (3 Counts) Section 5(2) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

He remains in Police custody and will be attending bail court on January 17, 2018.

A 40-year old man from Greater Sudbury was arrested and charged with the following offences;

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (3 Counts) Section 5(2) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

He was released on a Promise to Appear.

Greater Sudbury Police have requested an arrest warrant for a 51-year old man from Greater Sudbury for the following offences as part of this investigation;

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (3 Counts) Section 5(2) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

**The names of those arrested and charged, as well as, the name of the individual that Police have requested an arrest warrant for cannot be released at this time, as the arrests were made/arrest warrant requested this morning and the information has yet to be sworn to/approved by a Justice of the Peace.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service Cyber Crime Unit is part of the Ontario Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet which has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services and the Ministry of the Attorney General

“These charges have yet to be proven in a Court of law, and all accused individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty”