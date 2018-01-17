Northeast Town Notes

Accounts receivable

Northeast Town Treasurer Sheryl Wilkin was pleased to inform council that there had been $24,488.32 made in payments for accounts receivable for water and sewer for December 2017 and that there were currently zero accounts over the $400 limit.

“Staff has been working diligently with individuals to bring down the accounts that were over the limit,” explained Ms. Wilkin. “There were two accounts that had their water turned off at the end of last year, but they are paid up and the water is now back on.”

For accounts receivable for taxes Ms. Wilkin said that there had been $213,258.95 made in statements in December. She also reported that there were currently nine accounts going into registration, but that the number was down from over 40 prior to staff working with individuals to make payments.

Lions donation

Council carried a motion to donate $200 to the Little Current Lions Club’s Winterfest Hockey Tournament February 2 to 4 at the recreation centre.

“To make this happen, we are asking for your help,” states the letter from the Lions Club. “The cost of running such an event is expensive and covering the costs of ice time for an entire weekend can be a stretch. The more money we make at the end of the day means more money for the good of the community.”

The funds will be used to help offset the ice costs.

Council accepts grant

The Northeast Town council granted the mayor and CAO to enter into an agreement with Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) for 80 percent ($35,360) of the cost for the town to hire an employ to complete a detailed assent management report. The remaining 20 percent, $8,840, has been incorporated into the 2018 municipal budget.