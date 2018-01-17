Noojmowin Teg secures funds for rape test centre

AUNDECK OMNI KANING—Noojmowin Teg Health Centre has received $1.5 million in funding over three years from the Ministry of the Attorney General’s Indigenous Justice Division to develop sexual assault services, including forensic testing, for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence on Manitoulin.

“The M’Nidoo Mnising Coalition Against Domestic Violence has been working together for over four years to develop these services on Manitoulin,” explained Noojmowin Teg Executive Director Pam Williamson. “We are very pleased with this funding announcement.”

Currently, if an individual is a victim of sexual assault on Manitoulin they are supported by the local police but escorted to Health Sciences North for a rape testing kit.

“The service will be available to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence within the Manitoulin Island district,” Ms. Williamson added. “The services are also culturally supported. We will be looking to hire registered nurses (casual), a social worker navigator and cultural support worker.”

When Noojmowin Teg and Mnaamodzawin expanded its facility in Aundeck Omni Kaning last year, a bathroom was built in the clinic area to meet requirements to serve sexual assault or physical violence patients in the future if funding became available.

“We will making the area more secure, adding swipe card entry and purchasing all the elements to establish this program,” said Ms. Williamson. “We hope to be able to offer the service as soon as we can, likely starting in April.”