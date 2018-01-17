Mike McKenzie sworn in as Tehkummah councillor

TEHKUMMAH—The vacant council seat was finally filled at the January 9 meeting of Tehkummah council, with Mike McKenzie taking his oath of office and joining the council table.

As has been reported previously, Tehkummah has been operating with one less councillor since the resignation of Laird Lee in August. Filling the seat has proven to be a task, with council, at a December meeting, deciding to offer the seat to the next in line in terms of votes from the last municipal election, which was Lydia McKenna. Acting Clerk-Treasurer Barb Deforge informed council that she had received a written note from Ms. McKenna, who declined to take up the councillor position. The next in line was Mike McKenzie, who did offer to let his name stand.

Mr. McKenzie has previously acted in the position of Tehkummah councillor.

Councillors Lori Leeson, Paul Bowerman, Ron Hierons and Reeve Eric Russell all voted in favour of Mr. McKenzie joining them at the council table.

Mr. McKenzie, who was in the room, took his oath of office before a full house and took his seat at the council table.