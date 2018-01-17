Law & Order

Wiikwemkoong man charged with driving under suspension

On December 26, 2017 at approximately 5:08 pm, an officer with the Espanola Police Service was conducting traffic enforcement duties and stopped a motor vehicle for investigation on Tudhope Street. Upon speaking with the driver and conducting further investigation, the officer determined that the driver was currently suspended from driving and did not have a valid licence.

As a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old man from Wiikwemkoong was charged with Drive Under Suspension. He will appear in Espanola court on March 8.

Charges laid in Sandfield three-vehicle accident

As a result of the investigation into the December 27 three vehicle collision in Sandfield that sent six people to hospital, the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police laid two charges.

A 50-year-old male of Tehkummah has been charged with possession of cannabis marijuana, under 30 grams; owner of a motor vehicle, no insurance; careless driving and drive motor vehicle with no currently validated permit.

He is to appear in Gore Bay Provincial Court on February 13.

Also charged is a 60-year-old male of Tehkummah with fail to share roadway- meeting vehicle contrary.

Beware of frauds and scams

The Manitoulin-Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind the public that there are many schemes being used to defraud the public and businesses. If you receive any unsolicited communication by any means asking for money to be given or that you won money, be cautious and suspicious. Never give out any personal, credit or banking information to anyone over the phone, by letter, email, fax or any other means of communication. Often, the victims are presented with a situation that is either very serious and/or needs immediate attention and they feel pressured to provide the information requested on the spot. This is a tactic frequently used in the scams.

Two of the most recent scams are:

Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) Scam: criminals extort money from their victims through a fraudulent communication that claims to be CRA. The caller requests personal information such as a social insurance number, credit card number, bank account number or passport number. They make false claims about the victims’ owing money and the callers can be very aggressive.

Windows or Microsoft Scam: where a fraudster represents themselves as a security technician from Windows or Microsoft. The fraudster tells the victim that they have detected a virus on their computer. The victim is offered a number of solutions that seem to make sense.

Every year, thousands of Canadians are victimized and millions of dollars are lost through many forms of fraud, according to members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Anti-Rackets Branch.

If you believe that someone is posing as a fraudster, hang up. You can file a complaint through the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre www.antifraudcentre.ca 1-888-495-8501, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

If you are a victim of a fraud or scam, contact your local police detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or you can self-report the incident at www.opp.ca/reporting.

Female arrested for impaired driving after collision

On Friday January 5 at approximately 11:05 pm, officers from the Manitoulin-Espanola detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision near the intersection of Highway 6 and Bidwell Road in Assiginack Township.

Officers responded and located the vehicle in the south ditch of Bidwell Road. While speaking with the female driver, the officer determined that the she had been consuming alcohol. Officers further located suspected marijuana within the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old female of Wiikwemkoong has been charged with: driving while ability impaired by alcohol; driving with over 80 mg of alcohol in blood; possession of marijuana, under 30 grams; driving a motor vehicle with open container of liquor; and driving a motor vehicle not equipped with an approved ignition interlock device while prohibited from doing so.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Provincial Court of Justice in Gore Bay on March 6, 2018.