Kenjgwin Teg Educational Institute to host free concussion workshop next week in AOK

AUNDECK OMNI KANING—Kenjgewin Teg Educational Institute (KTEI) is hosting a free information session, ‘Heads Up: Let’s Talk Concussion,’ next Tuesday in Aundeck Omni Kaning at the Four Directions Complex.

Organizer Natasha Abotossaway was inspired to organize the information session after watching the documentary ‘A Dark Room,’ which looks at the psychological impacts of concussions told through former NHL hockey player Max Taylor.

“I thought this was something that would be good to do a session about on Manitoulin,” said Ms. Abotossaway, who is the instructor coordinator for KTEI. “I reached out to Mr. Taylor and spoke to my colleagues at KTEI. KTEI signed on to host and Aundeck Omni Kaning provided the use of the Four Directions Complex so that we could make the event free. The more people that can attend and learn the better.”

Ms. Abotossaway, who is organizing the information session along with her colleague Shana Hare, KTEI senior administrative officer, stressed that there needs to be a greater awareness of the dangers of concussions and the means to prevent, detect and/or responsibly manage the return-to-play process.

“The event is open to everyone—parents, teachers, coaches and athletes,” said Ms. Abotossaway.

In addition to Mr. Taylor, Ryan VanderBussche, a former NHL hockey player for nine seasons, will also be speaking, as will the Clinical Director of Manitoulin Physiotherapy Derek Debassige.

“It will be a very informative evening and we are hopeful for a good turn out,” concluded Ms. Abotossaway.

The Heads Up: Let’s Talk Concussion information session will be held on Tuesday, January 23 from 7 to 9 pm. The event is free but people are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the Kenjgewin Teg student food bank.

For more information, contact Natasha Abotossaway at 705-377-4342 extension 232.