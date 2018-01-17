SUDBURY, ON – Health Sciences North (HSN) is currently monitoring an outbreak of Influenza B on the 3rd floor Intensive Rehabilitation Unit of the South Tower of the Ramsey Lake Health Centre. HSN has taken a number of measures to deal with this outbreak, including isolation precautions, strict hand hygiene, heightened infection prevention and control surveillance, laboratory testing and enhanced environmental cleaning and disinfection. Additional measures may be required as the situation evolves.

There are no restrictions on visitors at this time. However, visitors are required to check in with the nursing station upon arrival to the unit and to follow all infection control protocols including hand hygiene and the use of personal protection equipment where indicated.