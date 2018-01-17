April Martin’s ceramic exhibit ‘Efflorescence’ on now at Artists of Elgin

SUDBURY—International artist April Martin has returned to her roots in Northern Ontario for her latest show ‘Efflorescence,’ on now at Artists on Elgin.

Ms. Martin, of Bay Estates, holds a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University, a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Concordia University and a Masters of Fine Arts in Fine Art Sculpture from School of the Art Institute of Chicago. It was during Ms. Martin’s studies at Concordia that she created the ceramic work featured in ‘Efflorescence.’

“I was taking a class on mold making,” explained Ms. Martin. “We were making flip casts—plaster molds that you fill with liquid clay. I felt like I was making Lego pieces. It was a lot of fun and I was able to make a lot of the same modular shapes and form them together.”

Ms. Martin said that she was inspired by industrial architecture while living in Montreal.

“I really liked the old factories in Montreal along the Lachine Canal,” said Ms. Martin. “The textures of them were really beautiful. It also made me think about glaze as you can use iron powder and it adheres to the clay in a unique way.”

Ms. Martin threw herself into her work, creating the pieces and even receiving an award from the school for the collection.

‘Efflorescence’ consist of 15 ceramic pieces that Ms. Martin refers to as ‘factories,’ as well as three collages and three additional ceramics that she hand sculpted.

Artists on Elgin describes Ms. Martin’s show as “innovative and contemporary and embraces the scale of shared living, breathing, heating and melting.”

“Her ceramic work focuses on an ‘efflorescence’ process and is modeled after industrial architectures from the recent past where salt blooms through the surface of the material, evaporating and staining its exterior, marking cement silos and warehouses where April has called home such as Montreal, Chicago and here in Sudbury,” the show’s description notes.

‘Efflorescence’ runs until Tuesday, January 30 at Artists on Elgin (168 Elgin Street). The gallery is open Mondays to Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm.