TINA TRAYNER December 27, 2017 Tina Trayner in her 48th year passed at the Maison Hospice in Sudbury. Loving wife of John Trayner. Cherished mother of Micheal, Bret and Sean. Daughter of Margot Gagne. Will be missed by father-in-law and mother-in-law Bill and Diane Trayner. Sister-in-law to Judi and Brad Parkinson and Jim and Brenda Trayner. Tina was always a welcoming and thoughtful woman up to her last days. She loved her sons and will be missed greatly.