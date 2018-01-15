LAVINA MARY JANE PELTIER Lavina Mary Jane Peltier (nee Recollet) 71 years died Thursday afternoon, January 11, 2018 at the Toronto Western Hospital University Health Network. Beloved wife of Gilbert (Zhaa-Baa-Deh) Peltier (predeceased). Loving mother of Dennis (Dan) Peltier (predeceased), Gary Peltier (predeceased), Rhonda Peltier (husband Bob Chiblow) of Mississauga First Nation, Liz Makadebin (husband Leo) of Sagamok Anishnawbek and very special pet Red. Cherished Nookaamis of Amanda Peltier (friend Arthur Manitowabi), Keegan and Mackenzie Makadebin (Ieshia Owl), Kayla and Dylan Recollet. Chi-Nookaamis of Bailey, Naturelle, Memphis and Everleigh. Dear daughter of Louie and Mary Recollet (both predeceased). She also leaves behind her siblings Valerie, Daphne and Stewart, Jackie (predeceased), Maxie (predeceased), Chick (predeceased) Reginald (predeceased) and Joyce (predeceased). Dear sister-in-law of Yvonne Smith of Magnetawan, Joe Peltier (wife Roselinda) of Wikwemikong, Norman and Shawn Peltier (predeceased), Loretta Okinmaw and Violet Flamand (also both predeceased), Micheal Eshkawkogan of Wikwemikong. Dear godmother of Cindy Mandamin and Carrie-Lee Peltier-Granville. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. Lavina was a very kind hearted lady who made friends everywhere she went. She liked to spend her time with her family, call her special dear friends everyday and really liked to stay busy by helping whoever asked her for help. Rested at the Rabbit Island Community Centre, Rabbit Island Road on Monday, January 15, 2018 at 11 am with Funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Mission Church, Wikwemikong, Ontario on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 11am. Burial to follow at the Wikwemikong Upper Cemetery. Island Funeral Home