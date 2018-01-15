JOHN JOSEPH ROY December 29, 2017 John Joseph Roy of M’Chigeeng, Ontario, Canada, age 73, died December 29, 2017. John was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada. John loved moose hunting, flea markets and racing. John graduated from Sault St. Marie High School, 1965 and Delta College for welding. He was an Iron worker with Local 25, truck driver in the States before moving back to M’Chigeeng several years ago to be near his mother; upon returning to Michigan he drove a gravel truck, worked security on the reserve and he loved that job very much. John had so much compassion for all who he encountered. He is survived by daughter Jackie Jo Garcia, grandsons Alex and Eric Garcia, Mark Roy, siblings Burton (Debbie) McKerchie of Weed, CA, Doris McKerchie of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Katherine Jewell of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Lawrence H. (Ursula) McKerchie of Brimley, MI, Uncle Justin Roy of Mesa, Arizona, step-children Tony Cramer and Yolonda (Steve) Clark, step-grandchildren Kevin and Kim Cramer, Lori Godwin, Cody and Ray Hier, John’s companion dog Jake who was his riding partner and his cat, Betty. John was preceded in death by his parents Henrietta and Lawrence L. McKerchie, sibling Carl McKerchie. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date, but will be held in M’Chigeeng, Ontario, Canada.