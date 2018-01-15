JOHN “DWAYNE” LANKTREE November 4, 1947 – January 12, 2018 John “Dwayne” Lanktree, a resident of South Baymouth died suddenly at Manitoulin Health Centre, on Friday, January 12 at the age of 70. Born to parents Hazel (nee Campbell) and Ivan Lanktree. Beloved husband of Chris. Loving father of Darin (Marsha), Tammy Bennett (Bill), Angie Wingrave (Chad). Cherished grandfather of Adam, Hannah, Jake, Joey, Sammy and Payton. Dear brother of Joan Vyse and Doug Lanktree. Dwayne was an extremely kind and caring man with a fabulous sense of humour and heart bigger than most. He loved his family more than anything and was very proud of them, especially his grandchildren. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his family and friends in his boathouse, watching the Jays or in Michael’s Bay. He was a hard worker who worked for INCO for 30 years. He loved woodworking, hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, and camping. He enjoyed building projects with the boys and always worked by the rule, good enough! In addition to the countless memories and stories we have of gran-dad he will always be remembered for his amazing flap-jacks, and his giant bear hugs. Graveside service in Hilly Grove Cemetery in the spring. Donations requested to South Baymouth Community Development Association in Dwayne’s memory. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations.