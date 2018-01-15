HARRY WRIGHT January 9, 2018 Harry Wright passed away peacefully at the F.J. Davey Home on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Velma for 56 years. Loving father of Brenda Dion (Mark) and Terry (Cindy). Cherished grandfather of Nicole Tiesma (Jeremy), Kori Tousignant (Nap), Cody and Tyler Wright. Adored great-grandfather of Napoleon and Briggs. Dear brother of Maxine Brockelbank (late Roy), Alex Wright (Nancy), Anne Cranston (Henry) and predeceased by his brothers Arthur Wright (Edna) and Herb Wright. Brother-in-law of the late Norma Cook (Sam). Remembered by many nieces and nephews. Friends were invited to visit at the Arthur Funeral Home, Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St. East 705-759-2522) on Tuesday, January 16, 2017 from 11:30 am until time of funeral service in the chapel at 1 pm. Rev. Betty Pretty officated. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society, F.J. Davey Home or charity of your choice would be appreciated. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.arthurfuneralhome.com