Body Found in Hanmer Confirmed to be 27-year old Tyler Haney

On Sunday, January 14, 2018 around 2:00 p.m. a community member was riding his ATV in the wooded area behind Centennial Arena in Hanmer when he came across the body of a deceased human. The man immediately contacted Police.

Officers arrived a short time later and attended the area. The deceased individual has been identified as 27-year old, Tyler Haney.

No additional information will be provided regarding the cause of death as Investigators do not believe that there was any foul play. A post-mortem will be conducted as part of a Coroner’s Investigation.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service would like to extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends and we ask that individuals respect their privacy during this very emotional time.

Tyler’s mother would like to extend her thanks and gratitude to those who provided her and her family with support during this difficult time.