BERNICE ISABELLE GELSTON Bernice Isabelle Gelson, A resident of Little Current died peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre on Monday, January 8th, 2018 at the age of 81. Born to Isabelle (nee McLean) and Robert Cowan, in Assiginack Twp., Manitoulin on February 20th, 1936. Predeceased by her beloved husband Reg Gelston. Loving mother of Linda McDonald & husband Rendell and Bob (predeceased) & wife Karen. Proud grandmother of Jennifer Bie (Joel), Jeffery McDonald (Christine), Anthony and Robert Gelston . Great-grandmother of Benjamin, Payson, Avery, Michaela (predeceased), Isabella and Aria. Sister of Calvin Cowan and wife Lavina (both predeceased). Bernice loved the outdoors. She enjoyed walking in the bush, hunting partridge and deer, riding her four wheeler, fishing and boating. She had a passion for music and took pleasure in playing the piano. There will be services held in the summer. Details will be posted on website when they are known. Cremation with burial of ashes in Hilly Grove Cemetery. Donations to MHC Aux or Manor Aux would be greatly appreciated. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.