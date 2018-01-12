Snowmobile trails open on Manitoulin Island

MANITOULIN—The Manitoulin Snowdusters Club trails are now open on the Island.

Doran McVey, president of the Snowdusters, told the Recorder on Tuesday that as of the end of this week all trails would be open. “The groomers are out and putting in the trails.”

Earlier this week the east end groomer went from Little Current to Mindemoya, and passed to Sheguiandah (where the trail ends). The West End Manitoulin groomer travelled from Gore Bay to M’Chigeeng and back on a new trail last weekend. As well, the West End groomer went from Gore Bay to Providence Bay and Mindemoya earlier this week.

“As of Wednesday the trails through Silver Water and Meldrum Bay will be done,” Mr. McVey told the Recorder. Mr. McVey also noted the tree line between the Island and to Killarney has been done, and if the weather holds out in a week or so the tree line will be put in from the Island to Spanish. He added, however, “we are encouraging snowmobilers to be careful on the trails. In places they are rough, because there is not a lot of snow. People should take their time and enjoy themselves on the trails.”