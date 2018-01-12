Painting of the Red Roof wins award in Dallas, TX

DALLAS, TEXAS—A painting depicting the Gore Bay Pavilion amidst a snowy landscape was awarded second place at the Texas Visual Arts Association’s new member’s exhibition.

Gore Bay visual artist Helen Siksek, who spends her winters in Texas, submitted the painting to a juried art show in Dallas. “I spoke to visitors at the opening reception about Manitoulin Island. It was exciting for me to see an image of the pavilion being displayed so far from home, people were interested in hearing about it,” Ms. Siksek said.

She explained, “the painting is an acrylic mixed-media collage on canvas; you can see bits of newspaper in the image. It’s deliberate, I use recycled editions of The Recorder because it makes me feel like a piece of Gore Bay is imbedded in the painting. It’s a real thrill to exhibit it here in Dallas.”

Helen Siksek owns Fish Point Studio, a seasonal summer shop in Gore Bay.

The exhibition will be open for the month of January at The Plaza of The Americas in downtown Dallas.