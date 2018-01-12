Lanktree Rink wins Mindemoya Men’s Bonspiel

MINDEMOYA—The Lew Lanktree Rink won the first event championship at the annual Mindemoya Men’s Curling Bonspiel this past weekend.

Mr. Lanktree, who will turn 84 years young later this month, skipped the rink that took first place in the first event. His rink included vice Todd Bailey, second Dan Forest and lead Rick Whynott. Runner-up in the first event was the Mark Love Rink which included vice Reuben Allen, second Evan Sheppard and lead Bill Holmes. The first event was sponsored by Williamson’s Hardware and Up Top Sports Shop.

In the second event skip Stewart Simpson’s Rink, which included vice Marc Addison, second Eric Ruediger and lead Randy Skippen, took first place. The Mark Peplinskie Rink, which also included vice Dave Lewis, second Roger Hammond and lead Carl Lewis, were the runners-up in the second event.

The second event was sponsored by Rylan’s Clothing.

The Jim ‘Koolaid’ Brandow rink won the third event final. His rink included vice Jeff Mooney, second Perry Laderoute, and lead Greg Mooney. Runner-up was the Robert Moise team which was made up of vice Doug King, second Rick Gordon and lead Ray Malo. Sponsors of the third event was Mindemoya Home Hardware.

The annual bonspiel had a total of 16 rinks taking part.