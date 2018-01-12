C.C. McLean P.S. Colts going strong!

Welcome back everyone! I hope everyone had a great holiday season!

A new year, new adventures, new experiences and failed New Year’s resolutions. Did you know that only 12 percent of New Year’s resolutions succeed.

A joke for you:

Gladys: I think I made too many New Year’s resolutions.

Norma: Why do you say that?

Gladys: Because it took me almost a full day to break them all.

The countdown continues–only 14 days until the next P.D. Day on February 2!

Only 36 days until March Break, and 106 days until summer vacation! Yay!

Students have calmed down after all of the sugar highs and settled back into the swing of things. There are a lot of things to do before the report cards go home at the end of February.

January’s character trait is empathy. Students in Grades 4-8 will be decorating the bulletin board with Mr. Smith during French classes.

Yesterday, January 11, the girls’ and boys’ volleyball teams participated in the Manitoulin Island elementary volleyball tournament. The tournament had been rescheduled to January 11, after an unexpected power outage in December. The girls’ team and coach, Mr. Scott, travelled to Little Current Public School. The boys’ team and coach, Mr. Smith, travelled to Wikwemikong for the tournament. The teams did very well and represented C.C. McLean with pride.

Next Thursday, January 18, it’s the co-ed volleyball tournament. The girls’ and boys’ teams come together to make two co-ed teams. The two co-ed teams will travel to Wikwemikong for the tournament.

On Tuesday, January 16 our school will be hosting a Kindergarten registration night. All students new to Kindergarten in September 2018 are welcome to attend. The session will run from 5:30-6:30 pm. In addition, next Thursday, January 25, is the Manitoulin Secondary School information night. Students that will be attending high school next September should attend. The information night starts at 6 pm.

Before the Christmas Break, the Grade 8 class started a project called Genius Hour. Genius Hour is a time period in which students are allowed to explore their own passions and encourage creativity in the classroom over a span of one hour each week for 10 weeks. Students’ passions are anything from photography, arts and crafts, researching, building and more. Students create, learn, and discover over the 10 week period. At the end of the 10 weeks, students present what they built, researched or created to the entire class.

Just a reminder that another order for C.C. McLean spirit wear is going to be placed very soon. Please check the school’s Facebook page or check with the office to see what spirit wear is available.

Joke of the week:

Phil: What is a New Year’s resolution?

George: It is a “To Do” list for the first week of January.

Upcoming events include, co-ed volleyball, and MSS information night.

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”