LITTLE CURRENT—Courtney Kanasawe and Faith Wemigwans, both of Wiikwemkoong, welcomed the first Manitoulin-born baby of 2018 this past Sunday, January 7 at the Manitoulin Health Centre Little Current site.

Mother and baby are happy and healthy, but had to be transferred to Health Sciences North after the delivery as a precautionary measure.

“We haven’t named her yet,” said dad Courtney of his new daughter. “We know that her middle name is going to be Ronnie and her last name is Kanasawe-Wemigwans. She was born on Sunday at 6 pm—she was due on January 10, so pretty close to the due date. She was 6 pounds and 8 ounces.”

Both Courtney, age 23, and Faith, age 32, are Haweaters (born on Manitoulin), so they were happy that they could have their first child together on Manitoulin.

“We have been together for a year,” said Courtney of he and Faith. “We met at my brother’s house, she was a neighbour. This is my second child and Faith’s first.”

Upon learning that their new daughter was the first baby born on the Island in 2018 Courtney said they were “pretty excited.”

Another Wiikwemkoong family also welcomed a baby since the start of the year.

Felicia Cooper Pitawanakwat gave birth to Alexander James Cooper (8 pounds and 1 ounce) on Monday, January 1 at 11:43 am at Health Sciences North in Sudbury. Both mom and baby are doing well.