A Timmies defender’s cultural plea

How will Islanders roll up their rim to win?

To the Expositor:

I feel the people who are trying to block Tim Hortons coming to Manitoulin if successful, will be diminishing my wellbeing and happiness, as well as denying me part of my Canadian culture.

I won’t be able to win a new car or a vacation (‘Roll Up The Rim’); meet politicians (they always come to Tim’s); have a place to go late at night; hear and overhear good gossip; find out the “ real story” on any topic; complain they no longer have the “Dutchie”; and finally, I won’t be able to say: “meet me at Tim’s.”

I hope these people will change their minds after they read my plea, but I have my doubts.

John Ronald

Spring Bay