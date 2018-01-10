Tehkummah clerk-treasurer suspended with pay

TEHKUMMAH—Tehkummah Clerk-Treasurer Karen Gerrard has been suspended from her position as head administrator for the municipality, with pay, The Expositor has learned.

Following a last-minute December 22, 2017 meeting of council, council appeared to have made the decision to suspend Ms. Gerrard. The minutes of the meeting were not obtained by this newspaper as of press time Monday.

When contacted by The Expositor and asked about the suspension, and the grounds surrounding it, Ms. Gerrard replied that, on the advice of her lawyer, she would offer no comment.

The Expositor also tried to contact Reeve Eric Russell for confirmation, but was unable to reach him for comment as of press time.