Recipes from Rose’s Kitchen

The holiday season is deadly with overspending and overeating. They both cause stress on our bodies mentally and physically. So, by eating right I think as the saying goes “you can kill two birds with one stone!” A couple of recipes that are light and healthy.

Indian Dosas

I made a batch and used them two ways. The one night we had them plain, with our soup and the other night I filled them with Guacamole and made mini tortilla wraps. Frying them in coconut oil makes them crispy. Instead of unbleached all-purpose flour I used Loon Song’s spelt flour—makes them much healthier and you taste just a hint of crunchiness.

1 cup fava bean or chickpea flour

1 cup unbleached all-purpose or gluten-free flour

1 Tbsp niger or mustard seeds or no salt seasoning

1 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp sea salt

3 to 4 cups room-temperature water

Coconut oil, for greasing pan

In a large bowl, combine flours, seeds, baking soda and salt. Slowly whisk in water, adding just enough to make very thin pancake batter.

Heat a 12 in non-stick skillet over medium heat. Lightly brush pan with coconut oil. Add about 1/4 cup batter to hot skillet and swirl batter around to thinly coat the entire base of the skillet. Cook for 5 minutes or until top of dosa appears dry and underside is a warm golden colour.

The dosa should be wafer thin, with lots of tiny bubbles, and the edges crispy.

Dosas can be made and stacked between sheets of parchment, overwrapped in foil, and kept warm in a low oven until ready to serve.

Makes about 8 dosas.

*For longer storage, tightly seal in foil and refrigerate for a day or freeze for a couple of weeks.

Guacamole

It is one of the easiest foods to make. The most important, is to make sure the avocados are ripe because they need to be mashed. After that, you add to taste. The recipe is not set in stone so add extra’s to what you like.

2 avocados

1/4 cup chopped tomatoes or more (I used the Candi-to

tomatoes and cut them into 2 or 4 pieces)

2 Tbsp finely chopped red onion

1 Tbsp finely chopped garlic or more

1 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 tsp lemon juice or apple cider vinegar

Jalapeno pepper chopped according on how hot you like it salt and pepper to taste

Cut the avocados in half, take out the pit. Using a spoon take out the filling, place in a bowl and mash with a fork. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix well.

*Extras that you can add to make it just a little different are: pomegranates, lime juice, green or red peppers, strawberries or add your own homemade salsa.