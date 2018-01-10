Chance of freezing rain this afternoon and evening for Manitoulin and the North Shore

Special weather statement in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Some brief freezing rain is possible this afternoon and evening across portions of northeastern Ontario as a warm front approaches the area.

Latest analysis suggests that any freezing rain that does occur will be fairly light and patchy. Locally slippery conditions are possible on untreated surfaces. Temperatures are expected to rise above the freezing mark late this afternoon or evening across the district with the passage of the warm front. This will end the threat of freezing rain.

Thursday is expected to be mild and rainy before much colder air moves in for Friday. Rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm are possible Thursday into Thursday night.

