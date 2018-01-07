Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for Manitoulin and Northshore

Weather advisory in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Today into Tonight

Snow will affect all of northeastern Ontario today and tonight.

However, bands of heavier snow will develop in a strong southerly flow off of Lake Huron with areas of reduced visibilities in snow and blowing snow. Rapidly accumulating could make travel quite difficult in some locations.

Along Highway 17, the most affected locations in these Lake Huron bands will be between Highway 108 and Sturgeon Falls.

Snowfall totals may reach 15 to 20 cm in a few locales over the next 24 hours, however the snowfall warning criteria of 15 cm in 12 hours is not expected to be reached.

It is recommended to adjust travel plans accordingly.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.