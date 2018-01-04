Sudbury: Search warrant on Mountain Street leads to five arrests and over $27,500 in drugs

On January 3, 2018, around 11:20 p.m. members of the Greater Sudbury Police Service Integrated Crime Team – Drug Enforcement Unit with the assistance of members of the Tactical Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Mountain Street in Greater Sudbury.

The search warrant resulted in the arrest of five people;

A 29-year old man from Ajax

A 37-year old man from Greater Sudbury

A 20-year old woman from Greater Sudbury

A 31-year old woman from Greater Sudbury

A 44-year old woman from Greater Sudbury

Each of these individuals has been charged with a number of offences under the Controlled Drugs & Substances Act and the Criminal Code of Canada including;

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Schedule I Substance x3

Possession of a Schedule I Substance

Possession of a Schedule II Substance x2

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

The 31- and 44-year old women will be attending Bail Court this morning, Thursday, January 2018. The other three individuals have been released with First Appearance court dates.

The following were recovered by Officers as a result of the search warrant;

Fentanyl powder – 25.56 grams

Cocaine – 83.92 grams

Amphetamine tablets – 713 tablets

Marijuana – 18.57 grams

Hashish – 1.12 grams

Oxycodone – 4 tablets

The estimated street value of the drugs exceeds $27,500.00

$3,695.00 in Canadian currency

Brass knuckles – prohibited weapon

The Greater Sudbury Police Service Integrated Crime Team will continue to focus its efforts on major crime operations that pose a direct and elevated threat to the safety, security and wellness of our community. The Integrated Crime Team aims to identify and disrupt organized crime in Greater Sudbury through innovative technology, collaborative partnerships and traditional Police work resulting in the arrests of those involved, holding them accountable for their criminal activities and the seizure of illegal drugs, prohibited firearms and proceeds of crime.