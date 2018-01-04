OPP ask public to practice safe winter driving habits

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind the motoring public to practice safe winter driving habits. Snow and freezing temperatures can create hazardous driving conditions.

There have been three fatal motor vehicle collisions in less than 24 hours in three separate areas within the North East Region of the OPP.

When you are on the road, there are a few simple things you can do to reduce the risk of a collision:

Give yourself a little extra time to reach your destination as traffic will be slower.

Ensure that you have completely brushed the snow and ice off your vehicle to allow a clear view of the roadway, including your headlights and taillights.

Check your windshield wiper fluid levels and pack an extra container in your car.

Drive according to the road and weather conditions – reduce your speed and increase your following distance to ensure you can stop safely if needed. Speed too fast for conditions is the most common cause of winter collisions.

Accelerate slowly and brake sooner to avoid spin outs – especially at intersections.

Check the weather forecast – it may be better to stay home.

Be a sober driver – Arrive Alive.

The weather can affect driving conditions. However, other contributing factors for vehicle crashes may include:

Distracted driving

Driver error

Impairment

Fatigue

Driving experience

Failure to use safety equipment

Poor vehicle maintenance

The OPP encourages all motorists to practice safe and courteous driving habits to reduce the risk of preventable winter collisions. Everyone has a responsibility to drive safely for their sake and that of others.

Travelers can obtain information such as winter road conditions, construction reports, road closures, traffic reports, traffic cameras and interactive mapping by calling 511 or by visiting the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) website at: www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/traveller/conditions