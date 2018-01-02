Snow squall watch issued, up to 15 cm possible for Manitoulin

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Conditions are favourable for lake effect snow squalls to develop from Lake Huron and Georgian Bay tonight or early Wednesday morning.

Any persistent bands may give local accumulations of 15 centimetres in 12 hours.

The snow squalls are forecast to weaken Wednesday night.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.