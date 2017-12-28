Three vehicle collision near Sandfield sends 6 people to hospital

(MINDEMOYA, ON) – On Wednesday December 27, 2017 at approximately 1:57 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin and Espanola detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Sudbury-Manitoulin District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Central Manitoulin Fire department responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 542 in Sandfield, Ontario.

A three-car collision had occurred, resulting in six people being transported to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. Highway 542 was closed for approximately one and a half hours.

The investigation is continuing and charges are pending.