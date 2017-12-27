Ring in the New Year on Manitoulin

MANITOULIN—Celebrate 2018 wherever you are on Manitoulin Island at one of many great community events.

The New Year’s Eve celebration at the Northeast Town recreation centre will take place on Sunday, December 31 from 4 pm to 7 pm and includes family skating, board games, badminton, a craft table, a Lego table and a snack bar.

Elliott’s in Little Current is offering a four-course dinner on New Year’s Eve for $60 a person plus tax. There will be two seatings at 5 pm or 7 pm. Please call for reservations, 705-368-3370.

The Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre will also be hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration. The evening will include a three-course dinner from 5 to 10 pm for $39.95 a person plus tax. As well, there will be a New Year’s prime rib brunch buffet from 9 am to 2 pm for $24.95 per person plus tax.

The annual New Year’s Powwow will take place on Sunday, December 31 at the Wikwemikong High School Gym from 7 pm to 12 am. Potluck dishes are divided by area and include: Wiikwemkoong: meat dishes; South Bay, drinks; Buzwah, desserts; Murry Hill/Cape Smith, potato dishes; Kaboni, vegetable dishes; and Rabbit Island, breads. Adrian Trudeau will be the evening’s emcee, while the arena director will be Mathew Oshkabewisens. The host drum is High Eagle.

There will be a New Year’s Eve dance sponsored by the Tehkummah Seniors’ Club on Sunday, December 31 from 9 pm to 1 am. Bill the DJ will be playing and there will also be a midnight buffet, licenced cash bar and 50/50 draw. For tickets call Linda at 705-859-3579 or Floyd at 705-859-2046.

There will be a New Year’s Eve family skate at the Assiginack Arena from 2 to 4 pm sponsored by Loco Beanz.

Show off your singing skills at the Rainbow Ridge Golf Course New Year’s Eve Karaoke Party. The cost is $5 and starts at 10 pm on December 31.

Providence Bay is hosting a New Year’s Eve dance Sunday night from 8 pm to 2 am at the community centre. Tickets are $15 per person and includes a light lunch. Contact Matt Young for tickets at 705-377-7149.

Join the Little Current Legion as they ring in the New Year with a dance on Sunday, December 31 from 9 pm to 1 am. This is an age of majority only event.

Get active this New Year at the Little Current Curling Club New Year’s Celebration, the 6th annual Swing Bridge Classic Funspeil from Friday, December 29 to Saturday, December 30. Sign up individually or with a partner. Contact Mandy Case at 705-368-2475, Kristin Bickell at 705-348-1402, or Crystal Morra at 705-210-0753.

However you celebrate 2018, be sure to have a happy and safe evening!