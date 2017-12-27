Mrs. America 2018, Mekayla Eppers, places in top 12 at Mrs. World finals

ELKHART, INDIANA—Mrs. America 2018 Mekayla Eppers, a Zhiibaahaasing band member, represented the US at the Mrs. World Pageant in South Africa earlier this month, placing in the top 12.

Mrs. World was hosted by South Africa for the first time and saw 40 women compete for the title.

Although Ms. Eppers made it into the top 12, she did not move on to the top six.

Mrs. Hong Kong Alice Lee Giannetta was crowned Mrs. World, while Mrs. Belarus and Mrs. Costa Rica were the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Ms. Eppers was crowned Mrs. America 2018 earlier this year and was Miss Indiana in 2014, prior to be named Mrs. Indiana in 2017.

Mrs. America came to Manitoulin to visit her mom Melinda Sampson and family this fall.

She is passionate about helping people and hopes to use her title as Mrs. America to help organizations and initiatives such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Victoria’s Voice and the Bashor Children’s Home in Indiana.