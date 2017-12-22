Mrs. America fairs well at Mrs. World Pageant

ZHIIBAAHAASING—Zhiibaahaasing First Nation band member Mekayla Eppers (nee Diehl) fared very well at the Mrs. World Pageant held December 16 in South Africa.

“Mekayla did wonderful, she made it to the top 12 (of over 30 pageant contestants),” stated her mother Melinda Sampson this past Monday. “She is very happy with the way things went and we are all very proud of her.”

As was reported earlier this year, Mrs. Eppers had first been crowned as Mrs. Indiana (where she and her husband live) and after that she went on to be crowned Mrs. America.

Ms. Epper’s current address is Indiana, but she is a Zhiibaahaasing First Nation resident and returns to Manitoulin to visit her mother and brothers.

She was crowned Miss Indiana in 2014 and competed at the Miss USA pageant where she placed in the top 20.