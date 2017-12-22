Gordon/Barrie Island will create program for livestock kills by coyotes

GORDON/BARRIE ISLAND—Council for the municipality of Gordon/Barrie Island has voted in favour of establishing a compensation program for livestock kills by coyotes. Recently, Burpee-Mills township had created a similar program.

“As you know from reading the paper, Burpee-Mills introduced an initiative for a livestock predator control compensation program,” said Lee Hayden, reeve of Gordon/Barrie Island, at a council meeting last week. “I talked to Ken Noland (reeve of Burpee-Mills Township) and he said their council put aside $2,000 (into a fund) toward the compensation program with $50 going to those legally taking a coyote carcass,” said Councillor Hayden.

“I’m just wondering if we want to introduce the same type of thing for our local farmers,” said Reeve Hayden.

Municipal clerk Carrie Lewis told council the municipality has received numerous calls on the issue and inquired as to what action council was going to do take on it. “We do have an overpopulation of coyotes/wolves.”

Councillors Betty Noble and Perry Patterson agreed there is a problem with an overpopulation of coyotes/wolves.

Ms. Lewis noted that just a year or two ago a wolf was photographed killing a deer behind the Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home in Gore Bay.

“Are we all interested in having this type of livestock compensation program?” asked Reeve Hayden.

“I think we should,” stated Ms. Noble.

“I agree,” said Councillor Bill Baker.

Mr. Patterson asked what happens if council puts money into a fund, but there happens to be more people looking for compensation for livestock kills.

“It would be like the Burpee-Mills motion in that the program would provide for the first 40 animals (predator coyote/wolves),” said Mr. Baker. “It would also encourage local trappers to carry out trapping in our township.”

“It sounds good,” said Mr. Patterson.

It was noted the program would be reviewed after a year.

Council passed a motion that outlines due to the concerns and over population of coyotes/wolves in the township, the compensation program will be established.