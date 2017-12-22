Fourth annual Frosty Cup hockey tournament held in Gore Bay

GORE BAY—A great weekend of hockey took place in the Gore Bay arena this past weekend as the annual Frosty Cup hockey tournament was held. Along with great hockey, the proceeds raised from the event go toward supporting two local individuals at this time of the year.

“It was a great tournament and weekend,” stated Scott McDougall, one of the organizers of the fourth annual Frosty Cup. There was a total of eight teams taking part in the sportsman division, and four teams in each of the (men’s) 40 years plus, and ladies’ divisions.

In the best game of the finals from the three divisions, the Shaun Riching team defeated the Noble team by a narrow 4-3 score.

The Riching team included Shaun Riching, Wes Chambers, Jordan King, Chris King, Zach Corrigan, Zach Whalen, Carter Dunlop, Zach Rolston, Lucas Bond, Cole Dumond, Tyler Gammie and Andrew Argall.

(By the way both teams, the Riching team and the Noble team, donated back their winnings for the weekend, $1,000 and $600 respectively.)

The ladies’ division saw the Northern (Wiky) Storm downing the Beavers in a shutout, 4-0. Members of the winning Wiky team included Delani Trudeau, Amber Debassige, Ruby Trudeau, Jessica Aguonie, Danielle Shawana, Amber Lewis, Cassandra Bisson, Treena Debassige, Robin Lentir and Seneca Manitowabi.

In the 40 plus championship game, M’Chigeeng defeated the Refills by a 5-2 count. The M’Chigeeng roster included Sundance Hare, Mike Panamick, John Ense, Sheldon Migwans, Scott Madahbee, Esler Bebamash, Zock Corbiere, Greg Mishibinijima and Kyle Debassige.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514 in Gore Bay hosted a dance on Saturday evening, and proceeds raised from the event went to two benefactors as well. And during the weekend as part of the tournament, the Gore Bay Rotary Club hosted the bar upstairs in the Gore Bay arena.

The benefactors from the tournament are Yvonne Wheale, a Gore Bay resident who is battling cancer, and Dale Crate, a Gordon/Barrie Island resident who was burned in a recent fire.

A total of 37 sponsors donated funds toward ice time and officiating. The trophies handed out to the champions in each division were donated by Pat Noble Lumber, Canadian Yacht Charters and Casson Dentistry. Other sponsors included the Town of Gore Bay, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514 and Gore Bay Rotary Club.