For many, the Christmas Season brings with it depression and anxiety. They spend countless hours planning and contemplating what gift to give that special person or persons in their life. As a result their stress level is maximized. While the majority of the time their financial position is minimized. Spending more they afford in hope of securing that “right” gift.

In reality, though, the very best gift that anyone can receive is not something that can be purchased with money. Rather, it is simply to receive it freely. This gift, of which I am speaking of, is He who is the Reason for the Season.

In the Gospel of John we read: Jesus answered and said unto her, If thou knewest the gift of God, and who it is that saith to thee, Give me to drink; thou wouldest have asked of him, and he would have given thee living water. – (John 4:10) KJV

In this story of the Samaritan woman at the well, Jesus presented this woman with and incredible offer. A free gift. No purchase necessary. No long line ups to wait in. No worry about the ability to afford it. A Gift that was absolutely free!

Her only obligation to receiving the gift was to know of its availability and then simply ask Him to give it to her. That’s it. No countless hours of planning, worrying, fretting or anything of the sort. Key to understanding what Jesus’ was saying to this woman was that He was willing to give it to her!

This same “gift” that Jesus offered the woman at the well, my friend, is offered to you today as well. Jesus want you to know that if you only knew that this gift was available, “the gift of God,” and believe that He is who He is, and then simply ask Him, He would gladly give you Living Water.

This gift is given to the “whosoever.” Earlier in the Gospel of John we find these words: For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. – (John 3:16)

Why not this Christmas receive the “Greatest Gift”? It is freely yours. Wrapped in God the Father’s love.

We at Springs of Living Waters Church in Manitowaning want to wish you and your family a very blessed Christmas! May He truly be “the reason for the season” in a personal way, in each one of your lives.

Pastor John Sauder

Springs of Living Waters Church

Manitowaning