Manor Tree of Lights campaign raises $12,000

MANITOULIN—The third annual Manitoulin Centennial Manor Tree of Lights (TOL) campaign is coming to a close, raising close to $12,000 towards new ceiling patient lifts for the long-term care home.

“It was another great year,” said organizer and Manor board member Wendy Gauthier last Friday. “We were so pleased to raise nearly $12,000 this year and we still have donations coming in.”

New this year, and in honour of the Manor’s 50th anniversary, individuals who donated $50 or more were named ‘gold star supporters’ and had their name appear on a gold star on the fundraising board at the Manor.

“The new initiative went really well and we had 60 gold star supporters,” said Ms. Gauthier. “It was wonderful.”

Individuals or groups are also able to make a donation to light the star on the tree, with the highest donation receiving the special honour.

This year a $2,500 donation from the Manitoulin Group of Companies (Manitoulin Transport) received the honour, with generous donations also made by the Little Current Legion Branch 177 Poppy Fund and Manitoulin Centennial Manor Auxiliary, both for $1,000.

The TOL was started two years ago as a way to raise funds for the long-term care facility. Islanders can purchase individual lights on a special tree, which is erected in front of the Manor, for $10 in memory of a loved one, in celebration of a person or organization, as a gift or simply in support of the home.

As the lights are sold, making up each strand of 100, the tree began to be lit with the goal to sell and light up 1,500 lights on the tree and the star at the top, marking the achievement of the $15,000 fundraising goal.

The tree is positioned so that the residents can watch the progress of the tree lighting, bringing holiday joy throughout the season.

The Tree of Lights total brings the patient ceiling lift campaign up to $60,241.45 of its $75,000 goal.

Ms. Gauthier explained the patient ceiling lifts enable the comfortable and safe transfer of patients from wheelchair to bed.

“We have decided to make the TOL campaign a year round initiative, enabling individuals to donate directly to the current fundraising campaign at the Manor,” added Ms. Gauthier. “We had a lot of support again from across Manitoulin and are thankful for the Island-wide support of Manitoulin’s long-term care home.”

See Page 17 of this week’s paper for the advertisement listing all of this year’s donors or in memoriam donations.