Wiky woman nabbed for trafficking

On December 12, the Wikwemikong Tribal Police conducted an investigation into the offence of possession for the purpose of trafficking. As a result of the investigation, the Wikwemikong Tribal Police arrested one female from Wiikwemkoong for possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine contrary to s. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act. The investigation also revealed the female to be in possession of hydromorph contin and offence related property.

A 39-year-old is charged with: one count possession for the purpose of trafficking a schedule I substance to wit, cocaine; one count possession of property obtained by crime contrary; and one count possession of a schedule I substance to wit, hydromorph contin.

The accused was released on a promise to appear and will attend court in Wiikwemkoong on January 24 to answer to the charges.

Anyone with information on this investigation or any other please contact the the Wikwemikong Tribal Police at 705-859-3141, Provincial Communications Centre at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-8477.