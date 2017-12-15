Walker family makes annual donation to Gore Bay in support of community projects

GORE BAY—The Gore Bay recreation committee is the recipient of the annual Herb and Carmen Walker Family donation of $1,000.

The annual donation began 10-plus years ago when the Walker family decided to give back to the community they grew up in.

“It is an honour to support the Gore Bay recreation team, as they are a hard-working group of ladies involved with activities associated with community events, play areas, parks and walkways-to name a few,” said Carmen Walker. “Their work benefits both the community and visitors to Gore Bay.”

Mr. Walker pointed out one current initiative being worked on is the creation of a splash pad, which should be a great addition to the existing park/playground facility. They generally have water features such as shower heads and spray that keep children entertained for hours. The Walker family supports this initiative and are encouraging other community members to also support the recreation committee in their endeavours for a better Gore Bay.