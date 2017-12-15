North East LHIN supporting seniors at home on Manitoulin

MANITOULIN–Seniors on Manitoulin Island who want to remain in their home and need help with care coordination or activities of daily living, such as eating, bathing, and dressing, will benefit from a new North East Local Health Integration Network (NE LHIN) investment to help meet their needs in community.

The NE LHIN is investing more than $350,000 with the Noojmowin Teg Health Centre to help seniors remain independent at home. This is another example of how the NE LHIN is working with partners to implement the calls to action found in the Aboriginal Health Care Reconciliation Action Plan – a plan that helps to ensure more equitable health care services for Indigenous Northerners. Investments include: assisted living services for 10 high-risk seniors who are living in any of the seven First Nation communities on Manitoulin Island. The services include personal support, homemaking and care co-ordination needs, so that they are able to remain living safely at home; and funding for a geriatric social worker who will work with older adults and their families to provide assessments, supportive counselling, and care coordination. They will also help to link clients to other health and social programs. About 75 clients will be supported through this work.

“Seniors have told us how assisted living can help maintain their independence at home. As a LHIN we are also working to improve access and care coordination for Indigenous people,” said Kate Fyfe, interim CEO of the North East LHIN. “Noojmowin Teg is known for its excellent work collaborating with partners to improve care for the people it serves.”

Noojmowin Teg Health Centre in Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation offers a range of community-based programs. These services include primary care, mental health and addictions, traditional healing, health promotion, as well as home and community care.

“These investments will allow our elders to access the services they need so that they’re able to continue living in their homes,” said Pam Williamson, executive director of Noojmowin Teg Health Centre. “The services will provide them with both direction and support.”

Every year, the NE LHIN provides more than $1 million in funding to Noojmowin Teg Health Centre to deliver programs and services to support and promote the overall holistic health and well-being of Anishinabek and other Indigenous individuals, families and communities within the District of Manitoulin Island.

This new investment includes: $250,000 to support the delivery of assisted living services and $101,620 to support a geriatric social worker.

Noojmowin Teg is one of 10 Aboriginal Health Access Centres in Ontario. It’s funded, in part, by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care and the North East LHIN.

From April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017, Noojmowin Teg saw close to 3,000 clients and had nearly 12,000 client encounters.

This investment delivers patient care in response to the distinct local needs in the North East LHIN. The NE LHIN harnesses its local expertise and engagement with patients and local partners to plan, coordinate and deliver health care.

