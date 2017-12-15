Espanola man dies from his injuries following Hwy 17 crash on Wednesday

(ESPANOLA, ON) – On Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at approximately 2:17 p.m. members of the Espanola detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Sudbury-Manitoulin District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 Baldwin Township.

A westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound transport truck. The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

As a result of further investigation, OPP were advised that the driver is now deceased. The investigation is still ongoing.

The deceased has been identified as 71-year-old Robert PICHE of Espanola, Ontario.

Highway 17 was closed for approximately 1.5 hours before being re-opened.