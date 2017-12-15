C.C. McLean Colts going strong!

by Rachael Orford

Next week is the last week of school until Christmas Break! Only 10 sleeps until Santa Claus comes!

Students have been writing and beautifully decorating their letters to Santa over the past two weeks. The Grade 8 class happily helped the ELK class write their letters to Santa.

The Grade 8 class has also gotten into the holiday spirit. The Grade 8s have decorated their classroom and even have a Santa’s naughty list on the door. Wouldn’t you know it, all the Grade 8s are on the list except their teacher, Mrs. Lockyer. The students are also doing a Secret Santa. Each student drew a card, that said either “boy” or “girl” and that is who they will have to buy for. On December 22, the last day of school before Christmas, the students will pick a present, matching their gender and guess who bought the present.

Last Wednesday, December 6, the girls’ volleyball team was supposed to travel to Sudbury for the Rainbow District School Board volleyball championships, but because of snow and bus cancellations in Espanola, the trip was cancelled.

On Thursday, December 7, the boys’ volleyball team travelled to Sudbury for the Rainbow District School Board Volleyball Championships. The boys placed second in their pool of five teams, winning two games. The team went into the playoffs with lots of energy and enthusiasm, but were eliminated after losing their first game.

Yesterday, December 14, was a very busy day. The girls’ and boys’ volleyball teams participated in the Island volleyball tournament. The girls’ team travelled to Little Current Public School (LCPS) and the boys’ team travelled to Wikwemikong School. The results will be in next week’s column.

Also on December 14, the Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) student band visited the school to play and sing a few Christmas songs for the students to enjoy.

Next Tuesday, December 19, the bi-annual C.c. McLean Christmas Concert, is going to be lighting up the gym at 6:30 pm. Classes will be singing and dancing all over the stage. Please join us for the fun! Everyone is welcome.

A big thank you to all who donated to the food drive at C.C. McLean. Lots of food and unwrapped donations came in over the last two weeks and schools from across the Island will take the donations and “Stuff a Bus” with them. All donations will go to Manitoulin Family Resources for the Christmas food baskets, ensuring every family has a festive holiday season.

Some other information about Mr. Scott’s Grade 5/6 class. Students are regularly rewarded with points on Classcraft. Classcraft is an online platform for students and teachers. Classcraft helps to promote learning in the classroom as an adventure game, where students complete activities, and gain points, which helps them gain knowledge and skill.

C.C. McLean is selling spirit wear! Spirit wear is clothing that has a C.C. McLean logo on it. There are pom pom hats, beanies, t-shirts, long sleeve shirts, sweaters and more. There are examples of the clothing in the office at the school and on the school’s facebook page. A red order page was sent home with each student last week. It is too late to order if you would like it for Christmas, but you can still order and pick it up in the new year. Another order will also be placed after Christmas Break, for delivery in the new year.

Preparing for Santa: As a parent was putting out cookies for Santa on Christmas Eve, they accidentally dropped on. “No problem,” they said, picking it up and dusting it off before placing it back on the plate. “You can’t do that,” argued their four-year-old. “Don’t worry. Santa will never know.” The child shot the parent a look. “So he knows if I’ve been bad or good, but he doesn’t know the cookie fell on the floor?”

Upcoming events include, C.C. McLean’s Christmas concert, ugly sweater/red and green day, and the Christmas sing along.

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve.”