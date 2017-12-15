Burpee-Mills Golden Age Club makes hospital donation

MINDEMOYA—The hard work and efforts of the Burpee-Mills Golden Age Club are benefitting the Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) and other great community projects.

On Wednesday, members of the club presented a cheque in the amount of $1,500 to representatives of the MHC toward the two Island hospitals’ (Mindemoya and Little Current) telemetry fundraising campaign.

“We at the West End feel very fortunate to have such well-equipped medical facilities on the Island,” said Penny Palonen, president of the club,” in making the presentation. “The care is first rate.”

Ms. Palonen explained the new telemetry monitoring system will provide continuous remote monitoring of the hearts rhythm, right from the hospital patients bedside. The information can then be sent to a central operator station where it can be used by specialists to help provide care for hospital residents.

The club has also provided donations to other needy causes this year, said Ms. Palonen. She explained $500 was donated to the Gore Bay Public Library for new audio books while in April, the club provided $600 to the Gore Bay Medical Centre to purchase a new wheelchair for the doctors’ office.

The funds donated by the club were raised through the club’s funeral lunch program and Burpee-Mills community breakfasts held throughout the year.