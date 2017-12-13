Spring Bay trailer thief found guilty

SPRING BAY—The case of the stolen Spring Bay ‘window box’ trailer has finally come to a close with an Evansville woman found guilty in court last Friday.

“The Crown Attorney called me today to let me know that the woman who stole my trailer back in 2015 has been found guilty,” said Alan Gallant.

As The Expositor previously reported, Mr. Gallant’s trailer, which he maintained as a seasonally residence in Spring Bay, was stolen in May of 2015.

Mr. Gallant, who lives in Nova Scotia, discovered his 10 ft. by 32 ft trailer-turned cottage had been stolen after receiving a Facebook message from his Spring Bay neighbour.

The trailer had been parked on Mr. Gallant’s lot directly across the road from her store (the former Shelagh’s Interiors) in Spring Bay. The neighbour mentioned that he had met the people who “bought” it, however Mr. Gallant hadn’t sold his summer place to anyone nor was it on the market.

Mr. Gallant was shocked and surprised that not only was it stolen in broad daylight with the accused “making no bones about who they were or where they lived.”

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was notified and the trailer was soon located in Evansville. A woman was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000.

The police reported that the trailer was found with the tongue removed, the tires badly damaged, making it immovable, and the fridge and stove missing.

“The thief was found guilty of theft under $5,000,” said Mr. Gallant. “We weren’t able to prove its value, which I was disappointed about.”

Since the incident occurred, Mr. Gallant sold his Spring Bay property.

“I never got back my trailer,” said Mr. Gallant. “She was smart about it, removing the tongue and busting the tires and rims—she made it next to impossible to move it.”

Mr. Gallant said that it is up to him to find a way to remove the trailer from the Evansville property—something given his location in the country and the resources required, he doesn’t plan to do.

“The moral of the story I guess is that crime does pay—it did for her (the thief),” added Mr. Gallant. “She gets to keep the trailer and just gets a slap on the wrist.”

Dolores Harper of Evansville was found guilty in the theft of the trailer this past Friday, December 8. She will appear in court on January 15, 2018 to set a date for sentencing.