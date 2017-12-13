Island residents urged to Piece the Assiginack Puzzle this Christmas

ASSIGINACK—Assiginack is ready to have a bit more fun over the holidays with Island residents. In past years the township has had the ‘Catch the Candy Cane’ and ‘Find Frosty’ contests running through December. This year they are mixing it up and doing an online ‘Piece the Puzzle’ contest.

Each day from December 1 to January 1, a piece will be added onto the puzzle. You will be challenged to try and solve the puzzle, then identify what the picture is and where it is located. It will be somewhere in Manitowaning. The Grand Prize consists of $400 worth of gift certificates from local businesses including two one-hour ice rentals at the Assiginack Arena.

This contest can be found online daily on the Township Facebook and Instagram accounts, so be sure to follow so you don’t miss any opportunities to solve it! There will also be weekly updates on the website Assiginack.ca, in The Expositor and posters in town. As the puzzle continues to grow, people are encouraged to drive around Manitowaning to try and locate the picture in the puzzle.

On Monday, January 1, 2018 the puzzle will be completed and then Island residents will have one week to find the picture and email the municipal office as to what it is and where it is located. All entries must be sent to info@assiginack.ca or dropped off at the township office at 156 Arthur Street. They must include name, phone number, and their guess of what the picture is and where it is located. The draw of all the correct entries will be done on January 8, 2018. Be sure to check out the Christmas decorations and lights at the new Queen’s Park in the centre of Manitowaning when you are on your quest to solve the puzzle. Good luck!