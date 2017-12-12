GERALD PALMER COPELAND

Gerald passed away peacefuIly on December 3, 2017 at Mount Sinai Hospital, in his 93rd year. He will join his beloved wife, Eleanor (September 12, 2008). He was the loving father of Lynda Bricker, Susan Copeland and Andrew Copeland (Sandy); dear grandfather to Cal Bricker (Samantha), David Bricker (Sarah), Lyndsay Degroot (Derek), Jordan, Jenna, and Paige Copeland; great­-grandfather to Palmer and Ella Degroot, and Jack Bricker. Gerald and Eleanor lived with their family in Sudbury for nearly 40 years and summered on Manitoulin Island before moving to Toronto in 1989. Special thank you to the Yip family (Nancy, Sammy, Julie, Ricky, and extended family) for the daily care, support, assistance, and especially the love and companionship that they provided to Gerry for the past 14 years. Gerald graduated from the University of Toronto in 1952 and moved to Sudbury to start his orthodontic practice. He flew a plane to serve patients in Northern Ontario. He was very involved with St. Andrew’s United Church in Sudbury. He received an honorary doctorate and served on the Board of Laurentian University. Gerald and Eleanor established grant and bursary programs to support students. Gerald also volunteered his time in support of many organizations, and served on numerous Boards. Friends and family will greatly miss a giving, devoted, adventurous, amazing Gerry. The family is grateful for the compassionate medical care given at Mount Sinai Hospital.