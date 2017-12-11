Fatal collision closes Hwy 17 east of Mckerrow

(ESPANOLA, ON) – On Monday, December 11, 2017, at approximately 4:40 am, the Manitoulin and Espanola Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Sudbury-Manitoulin District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Baldwin Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 east of Mckerrow in Baldwin Township.

Preliminary information is that an eastbound passenger vehicle collided with a westbound transport truck. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) are at the scene and are continuing to investigate. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.