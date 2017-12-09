Special Weather Statement: Alberta clipper expected Monday

Special weather statement in effect for:

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Appreciable snow likely Monday and Monday night.

An Alberta Clipper is forecast to cross southern portions of the province Monday night. It will deliver another round of snow to the region, beginning during the day Monday and tapering off Tuesday morning.

A general snowfall of 8 to 12 centimetres is expected at this early juncture. Localized slightly higher amounts are possible, and snowfall warnings may be issued as the event approaches.

Environment Canada will monitor this weather situation and update statements accordingly.

