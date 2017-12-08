Construction nears completion on new Central Manitoulin fire hall

MINDEMOYA—Construction on the new Central Manitoulin fire hall located in Mindemoya is very near completion.

“No, the construction has not been completed, but it is very close,” said Silvio Berti, municipal coordinator for Central Manitoulin. “I’m hoping that everything will be complete before Christmas.”

As has been reported previously, a tender had been approved by Central Manitoulin council, accepting the bid from Sheppard Custom Building Limited for the construction of the new building.

The new building is being constructed on Highway 542 on the property beside the Mindemoya Motel.

The designs for the new fire hall provided for a 46 foot by 105 foot (total of 4,830 square feet) exterior dimensions for the building, which will be a pre-engineered steel building frame, designed in accordance with the Ontario Building Code 2012 as a post-disaster building. It will include an energy efficient structural insulated wall and roof panels, have a three bay (fire) truck capacity, and is barrier free accessible throughout.

As well, the fire hall will have energy efficient LED lighting throughout (dark sky compliant exterior lighting); an emergency decontamination shower, automatic gas detection/ventilation system, and a vehicle exhaust system.

Mr. Berti said a final walk through of the building will be done by the contractor and engineer and then the building will be ready for equipment to be moved in. The equipment will be moved in over a period of time, he said. An official opening for the building is expected to take place next spring.